Charles Pratt, age 95, of Euclid, passed away April 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane. Devoted father of Gary (wife Carolyn) and Craig (wife Joan). Loving grandfather of Anna Allender, Andrew Pratt, Kristin Retallick, Ashley Pesata and Kelly Pratt; great-grandfather of Taylor, Olivia, William, Ava, Alden, Riley, Allison, Eliza, Graham, Ruby, Amelia, Archer, and Theo. Chuck spent many years with the L.M. Gundersen Co., which built numerous homes in Shaker Heights and other eastern suburbs in the 1950s and ’60s. He later earned his real estate license and specialized in industrial and commercial properties with First Commerce Realty of Lake County, Inc. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Chuck to Honor Flight Cleveland, 724 Coralberry Lane, Madison, OH 44057. Private family services. At a later date, the family will receive friends at a gathering of remembrance. Arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2020