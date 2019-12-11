|
|
Funeral Mass for Charles R. Calovini, 83, of Willoughby, will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Fr. Steven Vellenga will officiate the Mass. Mr. Calovini passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Sept. 20, 1936, in Lafferty, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 57 years. Chuck was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, and enjoyed all sports. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sports and loved to sing. Mr. Calovini was an educator in the Cleveland Public Schools for 39 years, retiring in 1990. He was the Dean of Discipline at N.D.C.L. for more than 10 years, and St. Francis of Assisi in Gates Mills for one year. He concluded his career at Cleveland Central Catholic. Chuck was the beloved husband of 59 years to Geraldine F. (nee Kraker) Calovini; loving father of Lisa M. (Robert) Calovini-Woolnough, Pamela Calovini (Ingrid M. Baughman), and Kristen Calovini (Carl Clifford); cherished grandfather of Emma Woolnough, Maxwell, Brody and Emery Clifford; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Olive Calovini; and brother, Robert G. (Patricia, dec.) Calovini. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019