Charles R. Ely Sr. age 96, passed away June 30, 2019 in Willoughby. He was born April 25, 1923 in Cleveland. Chuck was a proud graduate of St. Ignatius High School and John Carroll University. He was a World War II Navy Signalman serving from 1943-1946. He worked for over 40 years at TRW as a CLU Group Insurance Director. He was a Founding member of St. William Church in Euclid where he taught PSR, was a Eucharist Minister and Athletic Director. He was also President of the Booster Club at St. Joseph High School.Chuck was the beloved husband of the late Mary Catherine Ely "Mary Kay" (nee Collins); dear father of Charles R. Jr. (Robbie), Jane (Robert) Williams, Mark C. (Lynne), Elizabeth (Thomas) Janus; grandfather of Jessica Ely (fiance Matt Schnurr), Betsy (fiance Steve Bierer), Dan (Amy) Williams, Colleen (Greg) Dieterle, Mark (Jessica) Ely, Sean (Ashlea) Ely, Katie (Mario) DeNigris, Mary Kate, Tim, Kevin and Jack Janus; great grandfather of Collin, Patrick, Sean, Blake and Austin Ely, Francesca DeNigris, Donovan Janus, Alexandria Williams; brother of the late Alice Troughton and Margaret Dale; uncle of the Troughton's, Dale's and Collins'.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday July 3 at 12 Noon at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., Ohio. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH).Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-8 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Contributions to UCP Seguin IHOME of Greater Chicago, Transplant House of Cleveland or Ohio Living Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on July 1, 2019