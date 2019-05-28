|
Charles R. “Bobby” Oesterle Jr., age 69, of Madison, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Heather Hill, Chardon, OH. He was born October 18, 1949 in Painesville, OH. Bobby was disabled all his life, but he never let that stop him from helping his father at the former Mentor Disposal or working in the Greenhouse at Hilltop Growing Center. He was a member of Lake County Aktion Club. He is survived by his sister, Betsy (Grant) Edwards; nephews, Chad (Jen) Edwards and Kurt (Laura Chinni) Edwards; great nephew, Nathan Edwards; and housemate, Terry. The family would like to thank Cindy Dennison of Hilltop Supported Living and her staff for overseeing the care for Bobby all these years. Preceding Bobby in death are his parents, Charles R. and Nadine Oesterle Sr. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. Contributions may be made to Lake County Aktion Club, 8121 Deepwood Boulevard, Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019