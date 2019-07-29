|
|
Private family services will be held for Charles R. “Ray” Skinner, 74, of Willoughby, at a later date.
Ray passed away July 28, 2019, at West Medical Center in Willoughby.
Born April 4, 1945, in Athens, he lived in Willoughby for the majority of his life.
He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was an accomplished spray painter for the medical and aerospace industries. He loved fishing with his wife, Karen. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He was a very proud father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen A. (Pozega) Skinner; children, Keith (April) Rhone and Kathy (Kevin) Grier; granddaughters, Amanda and Justine Rhone; brother, Timothy (Maggie) Skinner; nephews, Jeff and David Skinner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. Skinner and Pauline (Acker) Hamrick.
Family suggests contributions be made to Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128-5919.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
www.davisbabcock.com
Published in The News-Herald on July 30, 2019