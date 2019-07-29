Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. "Ray" Skinner


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. "Ray" Skinner Obituary
Private family services will be held for Charles R. “Ray” Skinner, 74, of Willoughby, at a later date.
Ray passed away July 28, 2019, at West Medical Center in Willoughby.
Born April 4, 1945, in Athens, he lived in Willoughby for the majority of his life.
He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was an accomplished spray painter for the medical and aerospace industries. He loved fishing with his wife, Karen. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He was a very proud father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen A. (Pozega) Skinner; children, Keith (April) Rhone and Kathy (Kevin) Grier; granddaughters, Amanda and Justine Rhone; brother, Timothy (Maggie) Skinner; nephews, Jeff and David Skinner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. Skinner and Pauline (Acker) Hamrick.
Family suggests contributions be made to Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128-5919.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
www.davisbabcock.com
Published in The News-Herald on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now