Charles Richard "Dick" Rust
1927 - 2020
Charles Richard “Dick” Rust, 92, of Willoughby, OH, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Dick was born on December 7, 1927, in Woodcock Borough, PA, the son of the late Theodore and Gertrude Agnes (Swift) Rust. After graduating from Cambridge Springs High School, Dick joined the U.S. Navy and served as a World War II veteran. For several years, he worked as a chemical engineer and then received his law degree from Fenn College and began a lengthy career as a patent attorney for Woodling, Krost & Rust law firm in Cleveland and for Frijouf, Rust & Pyle law firm in Tampa, Florida. Dick was an outgoing, generous person who enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing cards, and watching sports. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Miriam "Joann" (Case) Rust, in 2002; his wife, Patricia Anderson, in 2016; and his brother, Glenn Rust, in 2020. Survivors include daughter, Karen Rust Mitchell and her husband, Kenneth of Kirtland, OH; son, Bradley Richard Rust and his wife, Karen Costill of Novelty, OH; grandchildren, Benjamin Richard Rust, Kate Lynne (Mitchell) Dietrich, Lydia Erin Rust, Kerry Anne Mitchell, and Betsy Kathryn Rust; great grandchildren: Georgia Rose Rust, Joseph Parker Pavilonis-Rust, Victor Mitchell Dietrich, and Claire Noelle Dietrich; sister, Betty Held of Cambridge Springs; and brother, Jack Rust and his wife, Taddy of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Friends and family are invited to call at Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs, PA on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service to be held there on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Rod Beardsley officiating. Interment will follow at Gravel Run Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit: www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Published in News-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Van Matre Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
(814) 398-2413
