Charles S. Huey, age 73, beloved husband of Margaret Neville; loving father of John (wife Victoria), Douglas (wife Carrie-Ann) and Kathryn and dear friend to their mother, Kathryn Matthews; devoted grandfather of Allyson, Madelyn, Elliott, Ethan Charles, Zachary, Jacob and Avery; cherished son of the late Virginia Huey (nee Tisdale); dearest cousin of Paul Butler (wife Virginia); dear friend to many. U.S. Army Veteran. Charles S. Huey was born in Dothan, Alabama on February 9, 1946 and passed away on April 8, 2019. He was a resident of Mentor for 40 years, formerly South Euclid. Charles was a member of Old South Church in Kirtland where he volunteered in their food pantry and also served as a support group facilitator with the Alzheimer's Association. Charles graduated from Carroll High School in Ozark, Alabama. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Georgia Tech where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and earned his MBA at the University of Virginia. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in South Korea. The major part of his career was spent as a marketing manager with General Electric.Charles enjoyed playing both the guitar and piano, often writing his own songs, telling a long story, and traveling the world with Margaret, the love of his life. He liked golf, watching college football, and was a huge Browns and Indians fan, but never could take sides between Alabama and Auburn. He will be remembered as a caring, deep soul and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Charles to the Alzheimer's Association, 7575 Tyler Blvd., #A22, Mentor, OH 44060. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to Charles at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Monday, April 15, 2019, 3 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors at 6:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Cremation following by DeJohn Crematory.Online obituary and guestbook at:www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019