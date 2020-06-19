Charles Sekerak Jr., 88, of Lyndhurst, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at The Greens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lyndhurst.He was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Merrittstown, Pa.Charles was a U.S. Army veteran.He was the loving father of Charles M. (Leslie) Sekerak, Joyce E. (Jim) Schnitz, Michael T. “Mickey” (Jane) Sekerak, and Therese E. “Teri” Sekerak (Vince Rylant); cherished grandfather of Matthew (Brody), Daniel (Olivia), and Christopher; brother of John (Kathy) Sekerak; brother-in-law of Carol Sekerak; uncle of many nieces and nephews; and former husband of Mary J. Lally.Charles was preceded in death by his son, Ronald T. Sekerak; parents, Charles Sr. and Mary (nee Stagon) Sekerak; sisters, Mary (Bill) Boyle, Julia (Peter) Nasasuik and Elizabeth (1929); and brothers, Nick (Helen), Stephen, Charles and Andrew.Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service to be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Fr. Martin Polito will officiate. Graveside services with military honors will take place 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. (Family and friends are asked to meet at 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery.)To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.