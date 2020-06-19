Charles Sekerak Jr.
Charles Sekerak Jr., 88, of Lyndhurst, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at The Greens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lyndhurst.He was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Merrittstown, Pa.Charles was a U.S. Army veteran.He was the loving father of Charles M. (Leslie) Sekerak, Joyce E. (Jim) Schnitz, Michael T. “Mickey” (Jane) Sekerak, and Therese E. “Teri” Sekerak (Vince Rylant); cherished grandfather of Matthew (Brody), Daniel (Olivia), and Christopher; brother of John (Kathy) Sekerak; brother-in-law of Carol Sekerak; uncle of many nieces and nephews; and former husband of Mary J. Lally.Charles was preceded in death by his son, Ronald T. Sekerak; parents, Charles Sr. and Mary (nee Stagon) Sekerak; sisters, Mary (Bill) Boyle, Julia (Peter) Nasasuik and Elizabeth (1929); and brothers, Nick (Helen), Stephen, Charles and Andrew.Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service to be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Fr. Martin Polito will officiate. Graveside services with military honors will take place 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. (Family and friends are asked to meet at 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery.)To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
THE ABBEY OF WILLOUGHBY
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
THE ABBEY OF WILLOUGHBY
JUN
25
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
