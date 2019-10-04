|
|
Charles D. Shultz, age 90, passed away October 3, 2019 at Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna. He was born December 17, 1928 in Pleasant County, West Virginia, to the late Maywood and Helen (Kidder) Shultz. He had resided in Mantua since 2011 and had lived in Concord Twp. prior. Mr. Shultz was well known in the 4-H community, along with his sidekick, King. Mr. Shultz enjoyed teaching his children, grandchildren, and multiple 4-H grandchildren to ride, love, and respect horses. He relived his youth through his grandchildren by buying McDonald's Happy Meals and having picnics in the woods or by the creek. He taught the boys how to "aim" and the girls how to stay away from electric fences, and all of his family how to enjoy and cherish all moments together. His work ethic continues to show through his family. He worked hard to provide for his family with not only needs, but wants as well. His family never wanted for anything when Charles was around. He had been employed as a maintenance foreman with IRC Fibers and worked on the assembly line at Caterpillar as well as a custodian for Riverside Local Schools. Most importantly, his love for the Lord is what he was most proud of. He was a member of the Madison Avenue Church of Christ for over 60 years, and for the last eight years, a member of the Ravenna Church of Christ. His dedication to Christ and his church family will always be remembered as loyal, faithful, and never wavering. He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Hart), of Mantua, who he had the pleasure of loving for over 70 years, getting married when they were teenagers, and loving each other fiercely while growing up together and making a home that was full of love and laughter. He is survived by his children, son, Charles (Ruth Ann) D. Shultz, Jr., of Concord Twp., daughter, Judy Shockey, of Zionsville, Indiana, son, Michael "Doug" (Carol) Shultz, of Mantua; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandchild, Ethan Daniel Leisman Shultz; and siblings, Elizabeth Hooper, James Shultz and Walter Shultz. In honoring his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to Lake County 4-H Program or Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019