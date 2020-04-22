News-Herald Obituaries
Charles "Chuck" Talkington


1929 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Talkington Obituary
Charles “Chuck” Talkington1929-2020 Charles Talkington, age 90, of Geneva, formerly of Madison, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020.He was born July 8, 1929 in Cleveland and married Mary Jane Valek on July 17, 1948.He and his wife owned and operated Valley View Poultry Farm in Madison. Chuck’s great loves were his family, church, and friends. He was generous and always willing to help others. Most notable was his woodworking projects.Survivors include two daughters, Leslie (Stephen) Lobell of Virginia, Debbie (Robert) Rounce of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Mathew Nichols, Corey Wirtz, Carrie Niklaus, Crystal Sullivan and Christopher Rounce; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and granddaughter, Rebecca Wirtz.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Madison Historical Society, PO BOX 515, Madison, Ohio 44057.Behm Family Funeral Home 175 South Broadway, Geneva, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
