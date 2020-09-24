A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles Valentino DeCola, 91, of Mentor, will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Avenue, Mentor. Please meet directly at the Church. The Rev. Thomas G. Elsasser will officiate at the Mass. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Masks are required for visitors at the Church and the funeral home, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Mr. DeCola passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor. Born September 5, 1929 in Painesville, he was a lifelong Lake County resident. He was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict and a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Mentor. He was also active in Lake County 4-H, having started the first swine club, the swinging swine, in Lake County. Mr. DeCola was employed as a technician at the former TRW Corporation Argo-Tech Division in Euclid, retiring after 43 years of service. Survivors are his children, Allen DeCola, Michael (Karen) DeCola and Maryann (Randy) Bentley; grandchildren, Tina (Brent) Reichard, Andy DeCola, Bonnie (Josh) Hoff, Brian (Chris) Bentley, Michelle DeCola, John Shanahan and Kate Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Zachary DeCola, Dakota Reichard, Michael DeCola, Hydee and Penny Hoff, Addie, Brenna and Carson Shaffer. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Paulina, on February 6, 2018. His parents, Frank and Josephine (Petricelli) DeCola; brother, Johnnie and sister, Josephine Manross are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the Mass on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.