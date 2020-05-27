Charles W. “Chuck” Berry, age 89, passed away at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Newbury on May 27, 2020. He was born to Charles and Esther (Kirk) Berry, February 2, 1931.Chuck was born in and grew up in Paige, West Virginia. Or as he liked to call it, “the hills of West Virginia”. He attended a small schoolhouse in West Virginia and when he was young, Chuck worked in the coal mines with his dad. In his young twenties he moved to Cleveland. He also lived in Newbury, Ohio, moved to Byrdstown, TN in 1992 and returned to Chardon in 2017. Chuck worked as a deputy sheriff for the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department, Ford Motor Company Walton Hills Stamping Plant where he was a tool and die maker.He loved fishing and hunting and he also enjoyed playing badminton. He was also into woodworking and made many pieces, including clocks and cabinets. While staying at Holly Hill he was very active in their activities, corn hole, bowling, exercise class and the music programs.Chuck was married to his childhood sweetheart, Carol Mae for many years and they had three children together.He is survived by his children, Diane (Dan) Siebert of Chardon and Doug Berry of Rittman, Tennessee; grandchildren, Christy Siebert, Kelly Siebert and Brian Siebert.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Mae (Buckhold) Berry; his son David Berry; and his parents.Private Graveside Services will be held.