Charles William Wiseman, age 94, of Willoughby, passed away April 9, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on March 25, 1926, to the late Charles and Christine Wiseman. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Chuck was a longtime resident of Eastlake, and most recently, Willoughby. He proudly retired in 1992 after many years as a dedicated employee of Chuck Wiseman Construction. He proudly served in the Navy during WWII and was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 109-Mentor and VFW #3863-Eastlake. Chuck played baseball for the U.S. Navy and Willoughby Brichford. Over the years, Chuck enjoyed baseball, football, boating, model trains and traveling. Charles is survived by his children, Chuck (Kathy) Wiseman, Robert Wiseman, Deborah (Dick) Edelman, Donalda “Dona” (Michael) Watson, Denise Marie (Dave Leroy), Michael Trimboli, Joseph (Sarah) Trimboli, Patricia (Mark) Johnson, Timothy (Terri) Trimboli; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson on the way. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Joan M. Wiseman; brothers, Raymond and Anthony Wiseman; sons, Rusty and Danny Trimboli; daughter-in-law, Deanna Wiseman; grandson, Timothy Wiseman; sister, Kathleen (Albert) Kostrab. A private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, OH. A Memorial Mass celebrating Chuck’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolence or share a memory of Chuck.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020