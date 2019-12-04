|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Charlie Haas, age 57, of Perry, will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry. Interment will follow at Perry Cemetery. Family and friends will be received 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. A Firefighter service will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th.Charlie was born in Painesville July 18, 1962 to Thomas C. Haas and Jacqueline M. (Williams) Haas. He passed away November 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. He was director of operations at RCI services and a retired Perry Township firefighter. Charlie is survived by his wife, Tina Haas; children, Isaiah Haas, Chase Haas, Joshua Haas, and Brandon Haas; grandchildren, Brandon, Jacqueline, Corbyn, and Tristan; sisters, Jeannine (Doug) Rought and Marjorie (Gene) Lutz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas C. and Jacqueline Haas; and brother, Joseph Haas. Contributions may be made in his name to the Perry Joint Fire District.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019