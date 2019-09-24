|
Funeral service for Charlotte A. Arndt (nee Hughes), age 76, will be 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, where family will receive friends from 4:00 until time of service. Mrs. Arndt was born on April 15, 1943 in Waynesburg, PA to the late Ralph and Hazel Hughes and passed away on September 23, 2019. Charlotte was a knickknack and teddy bear collector and enjoyed shopping, but her greatest love was spending time with family. Charlotte is the loving mother of Elizabeth (Timothy) Black, Donald Jr. (Terri), Richard, Dina (Steven) Sprague; cherished grandmother of Jonathon, Hannah, and Joseph Sprague and Hunter Arndt; three step-grandchildren; sister of Ralph Hughes, Jr. and Donna Wilbur; longtime companion, Roy Schweikert. Burial will be private.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019