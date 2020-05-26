Charlottte Ann Aliberti
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlottte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Mass for Charlotte Ann (nee Bonick) Aliberti, 78, of Willoughby Hills, will be 12 noon Friday at St. Noel Catholic Church, 35200 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills.Charlotte passed away and was united with God on May 25, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Continental, Pa., she had lived in Cleveland Heights before moving to Willoughby Hills 40 years ago.She was a 14-year survivor of a liver transplant and had fought many medical battles throughout her life.Charlotte was the beloved wife 57 years to Louis J.; loving mother of Philip C. (Kelly), Louis S. (Dawn), Mark J. (Gina), and Gregory M. (Lynne); cherished grandmother of Ashley, Amber, Louis, Isabelle, Olivia, Joseph, Angelina, and Lillianna; sister of Charles (Sally) Bonick, and Carol Mullen; aunt and great-aunt of many.She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth (nee Plisko) Bonick; and sister, Delores (John, dec.) Miska. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland.To leave to condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Noel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved