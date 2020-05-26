Funeral Mass for Charlotte Ann (nee Bonick) Aliberti, 78, of Willoughby Hills, will be 12 noon Friday at St. Noel Catholic Church, 35200 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills.Charlotte passed away and was united with God on May 25, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Continental, Pa., she had lived in Cleveland Heights before moving to Willoughby Hills 40 years ago.She was a 14-year survivor of a liver transplant and had fought many medical battles throughout her life.Charlotte was the beloved wife 57 years to Louis J.; loving mother of Philip C. (Kelly), Louis S. (Dawn), Mark J. (Gina), and Gregory M. (Lynne); cherished grandmother of Ashley, Amber, Louis, Isabelle, Olivia, Joseph, Angelina, and Lillianna; sister of Charles (Sally) Bonick, and Carol Mullen; aunt and great-aunt of many.She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth (nee Plisko) Bonick; and sister, Delores (John, dec.) Miska. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland.To leave to condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 26 to May 28, 2020.