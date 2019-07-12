|
|
Cherie L. Hearn (Capper), 31, of Willoughby Hills, passed away at home on June 29th, 2019.
She was born on April 23rd, 1988 in Cleveland, OH.
Cherie was loved dearly by her family and will be missed beyond measure by her caring husband, Chris Hearn; and beautiful son, Gabriel. She was the loving daughter of Sharon Salamone-Capper and proud sister of Michael Hansen; granddaughter of Jim and Lisa (Papa and Nina) Salamone; niece of Anthony, Laura, Diane, Jimmy, and Jason; cousin and second cousin to many. Cherie also leaves a large extended family; her best friend, Kaitlyn Reed; and her beloved cats, Camille, Rupert, and Olive.
Cherie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as a military police officer with deployments both stateside and in Afghanistan. She also worked as a corrections officer for the Lake County Juvenile Court and studied Social Work at Cleveland State University.
She lived for the time spent with her little family, enjoying concerts with her husband and spending time playing and laughing with Gabriel. Cherie was a beautiful person inside and out; fiercely intelligent and passionate, with an amazing laugh that would fill the room. She was a warrior and her bright light is gone too soon.
A celebration of Cherie’s life will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family in support of Gabriel’s future education.
Arrangements by Blessing Cremation Center.www.blessingcremation.com
Published in The News-Herald on July 14, 2019