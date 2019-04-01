Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Menke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. Menke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cheryl A. Menke Obituary
Cheryl A. Menke, 71, of Painesville, passed away March 26, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.She was born March 23, 1948, in Altoona, PA.Cheryl worked as a nurse at Huron Road Hospital, Euclid General Hospital, and for Dr. Laurence Spivack for many years.Her hobbies were shopping, eating out, and spending time at the cottage on Douglas Lake. Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Menke; son, Scott (Karrie) Menke and grandchild, Sullivan; daughter, Maggie (Nicholas) Mastropaolo; and grandchildren, Charleigh, Elias, and Nolan.She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Coletta Meese.The family will receive friends to celebrate Cheryl’s life from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A time of prayer and sharing to conclude the gathering will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org or to the Good Samaritan Hospital NICU unit, 375 Dixmyth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220.Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now