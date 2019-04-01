|
|
Cheryl A. Menke, 71, of Painesville, passed away March 26, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.She was born March 23, 1948, in Altoona, PA.Cheryl worked as a nurse at Huron Road Hospital, Euclid General Hospital, and for Dr. Laurence Spivack for many years.Her hobbies were shopping, eating out, and spending time at the cottage on Douglas Lake. Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Menke; son, Scott (Karrie) Menke and grandchild, Sullivan; daughter, Maggie (Nicholas) Mastropaolo; and grandchildren, Charleigh, Elias, and Nolan.She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Coletta Meese.The family will receive friends to celebrate Cheryl’s life from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A time of prayer and sharing to conclude the gathering will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org or to the Good Samaritan Hospital NICU unit, 375 Dixmyth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220.Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019