Cheryl J. Balser, age 72, of Munson Twp., died May 30, 2020 at UH Cleveland Medical Center of complications following a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Born August 23, 1947 in Cleveland to Terrance and Ethel (nee: Vank) Sweeney, she has been a 40-year resident of Munson Twp. First and foremost, Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading and being the “keeper of odd knowledge”. She took great pride in her home and her yard. Cheryl was a Bus Driver for Chardon, Mentor and Deepwood for more than 30 years and retired after becoming Warehouse Manager.Survivors include her husband, Lowell; daughter, Shirley (Keith) Bihary of Madison; grandsons: Thomas, Alexander and Jack Bihary.She was preceded in death by her father and her mother and stepfather, Ethel and Frank Mrakota.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10:00 – 12:00 noon at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon. Funeral service will be held at noon, followed by burial at Maple Hill Cemetery, Munson Twp.The family suggests donations to www2.jdrf.org in honor of her grandchildren.Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com
Published in News-Herald from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.