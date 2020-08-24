Graveside service for Cheryl L. (Alford) Carr, 70, of Eastlake, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Willoughby Memorial Gardens, 38660 Lakeshore Blvd., Willoughby. (Section 32). Cheryl passed away August 23, 2020. She was born January 25, 1950. Cheryl was a homemaker. She was an avid collector of kitchenware. She loved being with family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Jerry D. Carr; daughter, Sherry (Brian) Perakovic; grandchildren, Mikayla, Brooke, and Brian Perakovic. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Helen (Daus) Alford and her brother, James C. Alford. Family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com
.