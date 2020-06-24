Cheryl L. Gmitra, age 73, passed away June 20, 2020, at her home in Madison. Born October 14, 1946, to William and Mary (Shearer) Vanek in Cleveland, Ohio. Cheryl lived most of her life in Painesville and was a cashier/clerk at Rite Aid. She also worked for White Trucks in Cleveland and McDonalds. Cheryl loved cats, Tinkerbell, and collected angels. Survivors include her children, Michael (Patti) of Madison, Timothy of Kirkland, Christopher (Ashley) of Madison, and Adam of Florida; grandchildren, Cameron, Isaac, Jordan, and Faith; and brother, William of Rock Creek. She was preceded in death by her parents.