Memorial service for Cheryl L. Goshorn (nee Adelson), age 70, of Painesville Twp. will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, where family will receive friends from 2:00 until time of service. Cheryl was one of five children of the late Lewis H. and Shirley (nee Nece) Adelson. She was born on October 29, 1948 and passed away on March 23, 2019. Cheryl enjoyed gardening, wildlife, crocheting, and reading, but her true love were her family and friends, along with “Hidey,” her cat. Cheryl is the beloved wife of the late James E. “Bigfoot” Goshorn; loving mother of John (Anne) and Melanie (Jason); cherished grandmother of Trevor and Lauryn. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations, may be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Bldg. E., Mentor, OH 44060. www.jakubs.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019