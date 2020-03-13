|
On the 12th of March, 2020, Cheryl Lynn (Clipp) Madden peacefully passed surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John Keller Madden; loving mother of Robert Martin Madden (Angela Rae) and Cynthia Jeanne Madden (Peter Wray); daughter of the late S. Bobby Clipp and Phyllis Cromer; sister of Dwight Clipp; also survived by two grandchildren, Samantha Lorelai Madden and Christopher Roarke Madden. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Sharpsburg Church of the Brethren at 123 East Main Street, Sharpsburg, MD 21782. Please sign the guest book at: www.DeVolFuneralHome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2020