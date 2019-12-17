|
Funeral Mass for Chester A. Karchefsky, 92, of Painesville Township, will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Fr. Tom Elsasser will officiate. Mr. Karchefsky passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Grand River Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Sept. 28, 1927, in Eynon, Pa. Chester was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving on a LCD transport ship. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Mentor, having served as an usher and was the last member of the Monday Morning Crew, and also a Past Commodore of the Fairport Harbor Yacht Club and member of Palmer Roberts American Legion Post 214 in Willoughby. Chester loved spending time with his family, fishing, boating and golf. Mr. Karchefsky retired from General Electric after 40 years of service, where he had worked as a supervisor. Chester was the beloved husband of 66 years to Connie (nee Milbut) Karchefsky; loving father of Tom (Kris) Karchefsky, Stephen (Jean) Karchefsky and Chester Jr. (Beth) Karchefsky; cherished grandfather of Casey (Erin), Dan (Sarah), Meghan (McPat), Colleen, Nick, Katie, Thomas, Kyle and Tara; great-grandfather of nine; brother of Dolores Shanders, Phylis Macious, and Virginia (Al) Siano; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna (nee Zaionchosky) Karchefsky; siblings, Stanley Karchefsky and Eleanor (Edmund, dec.) Roman; and brothers-in-law, John Shanders and Ted Macious. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019