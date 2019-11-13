|
Chester "Ricky" Sulek, age 71, of Geneva, passed away Nov. 12, 2019 at Louis Stokes VA Medical Center. Born April 23, 1948 in Madison to Chester and Lenore (nee: Collins), he had been a longtime area resident. Ricky was Lance Corporal with the U.S. Marine Corp, serving in Vietnam and attaining many decorations, including two Purple Hearts. After returning home, he worked various jobs in construction and factory work, finally working at the docks in Ashtabula. Ricky was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lakeshore Aerie #2243 and the Post #6846 in Geneva. Survivors include his daughters, Cherie (James) Sharp, of Grand Island, NY, Kimberly Sulek, of Madison, and Shelley Sulek, of Madison; Brendan, Jack and Ryan Sharp and Avery Sulek; mother, Lenore Bryson; siblings, Penny Bryson Amato, of Middlefield, Michael Bryson, of Jefferson and Merle (Marcia) Bryson, of Middlefield; and many extended family. He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Merle Bryson. Ricky will be laid to rest at a private family burial in Arlington National Cemetery. Donations suggested to the Louis Stokes Medical Center in Cleveland. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at: www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 14, 2019