Christian Chermely age 90, beloved husband for 68 years of Joan (nee Kopec); loving father of Michelle Cameron Bozeman and Mark Chermely (loving partner, Suzanne Asplen); devoted great-grandfather of Matthew and Richelle Cameron; cherished son of the late Christian and Mary (nee Novak); dearest brother of the late Dorothy; dear brother-in-law to Marilyn Lang Frascona; treasured uncle to Barry Lang and Charisse Lang Stone; loved cousin of the Cermely and Hastert families; dear Godfather to Ray Sitkowski. U.S. Air Force Veteran.Christian Chermely was born in Cleveland on March 11, 1930 and died August 6, 2020. He married the love his life, Joan, on August 23, 1952 and they shared 68 years of marriage together. Christian graduated from Fenn College of Engineering and worked for Cleveland State University. He was a world traveler and a lover of the natural world. Christian was a faithful man and was very proud of his Slovenian heritage and his Catholic faith. Throughout his life he was active in many organizations including: the St. Mary’s Holy Name Society, the St. Mary’s Seniors, Prostava Pensioners, KSKJ, SNPJ Farm Lodge 142, AMLA Kras 8, the Slovenian Cultural Garden Association and Holmes Avenue Pensioners. He was also a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus Moses Cleaveland Assembly 800 where he was a past Faithful Navigator, a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus Euclid Council 3164 where was a past Grand Knight, a volunteer at St. Joseph’s Christian Life Center, a Boy Scout Leader at St. Mary’s, a board member of the Slovenian Home for the Aged, an AARP Tax Site Coordinator, a founding member of the OPFMA and a former member of the St. Stephen’s Seniors, GCU Lodge 336, the Holy Name Society, PTU President and Usher at St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church.Christian’s dedication of time, talent and treasure also transferred to his family. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Contributions may be made in memory of Christian to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 15519 Holmes Ave, Cleveland, OH 44110. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church at 10 AM. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Christian at The Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 4-8 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com