|
|
Christina Marie Stawicki, age 23, entered into rest Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1996, and graduated from Willoughby South High in 2014 and attended the Cleveland Institute of Dental-Medical Associates. Christina had a beautiful smile and loved to laugh. She was very caring and loving and very talented in the Arts. Her presence in our life will be deeply missed. When you think of Christina, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is too precious and short. Life should be lived to the fullest. Loving daughter of Frank and the late Lisa M. Stawicki (nee Trivisonno); loving sister of Kyle Stawicki; dearest granddaughter of Robert and Pearl Stawicki (both dec'd) and Nick and Carol Trivisonno (both dec'd); dear niece of Sandy Stawicki, Robert (Sharon) Stawicki, Lisa (Carlos) Medina, Nina Stawicki, Ronald (Carol) Trivisonno, Nick Trivisonno (dec'd), and Steven Trivisonno (dec'd); and cousin to many. All services are private. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019