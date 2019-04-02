|
|
Christine "Tina" Arnold (nee Marella), age 59, of Madison Twp., died March 27, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert W.; dear mother of Jaime Massena (Bob-A) and Robert U.S.N.; grandmother of Lexi, Ivan, Emily, Robert, Dayton (deceased); daughter of the late Rosario and Cecilia; sister of Joseph (Nancy), Rosa (Tom) Crow, Patricia, Cecilia Storm, Maria (John) Schlecht; loving aunt of many. Tina worked as a housekeeper at Cardinal Woods Nursing Home in Madison. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment North Madison Township Cemetery. Contributions to the family or Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019