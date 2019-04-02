Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Christine "Tina" Arnold

Christine "Tina" Arnold Obituary
Christine "Tina" Arnold (nee Marella), age 59, of Madison Twp., died March 27, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert W.; dear mother of Jaime Massena (Bob-A) and Robert U.S.N.; grandmother of Lexi, Ivan, Emily, Robert, Dayton (deceased); daughter of the late Rosario and Cecilia; sister of Joseph (Nancy), Rosa (Tom) Crow, Patricia, Cecilia Storm, Maria (John) Schlecht; loving aunt of many. Tina worked as a housekeeper at Cardinal Woods Nursing Home in Madison. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment North Madison Township Cemetery. Contributions to the family or Hospice of the Western Reserve would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
