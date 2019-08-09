|
|
Christine Elaine Rinas Wolf, 73, of Painesville, Ohio, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends.She is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Ottilie (Rinas) Wolf; and brother, Theodore Wolf.She is survived by her sisters, Marlene (Paul) Hach and Karen (John) Wolf-Loeffel; and brother, Alan (Karen) Wolf of Dublin, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Ann Bartlett, and her beloved companion animals: Posey, Wizard, and Lakie.A lifelong learner, she graduated from Mentor High School in 1963, in 1970 received her BA from Lake Erie College in sociology and economics, and in 1974 received her MA from New York University in the sociology of law.For over 20 years she served the disenfranchised and marginalized by working for the Lake County Juvenile Court system. Behind her desk she hung a piece of art with the inscription, “People are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges”. She was ahead of her time.Chris was an avid animals’ rights advocate. In 1990, She participated in the March for the Animals in Washington DC and campaigned for both the Animal Protection League of Cleveland (with her furry companions by her side) for which she was recognized as the leading fundraiser, and the Lake County Humane Society. Chris and her companion animals were involved with Partners with Paws, a reading program for young children. All three of her dogs were certified therapy animals and worked at the Seiddman Cancer facility in Lake County.She was a trained mediator for the courts and taught a popular mediation course for Lakeland Community College. She enjoyed her position with Ebay as a dispute mediator between buyers and sellers.Her other passion was gardening. She was a certified Master Gardener through the Ohio State Extension.A “celebration of Life” date will be announced at a future time.In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris’ name should be made to: Lake County Animal Shelter, Outside Kennel Project, 2600 North Ridge Road, Painesville OH 44077, Attn: Deb Harding/Rodney Shelton.https//www.lakecountyohio.gov/dogs/donate
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019