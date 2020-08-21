Christine “Chris” Junia age 60 of Willoughby passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, with her sisters at her side. She valiantly fought metastatic breast cancer for over 14 years. She was born November 19, 1959 in Euclid, OH.Chris was a Registered Nurse at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital for 36 years. She was one of the most caring, kind and generous souls and always put others first.She enjoyed traveling the world, always wanting to explore new places. She liked trying new things and was ready for adventure. Chris loved her beautiful home and her flower and vegetable gardens. Most of all she loved her family and her multitude of very good friends. She will be missed by everyone.Survivors include her siblings: Joanne Junia, Dorothy (Ron) Rodick, Ed (MaryAnn) Junia, Joseph J. (Sandi) Junia Jr. and Carol (Ollie) Harding, and 11 nieces and nephews, 18 great-nieces and nephews, and three great-great niece and nephews.Preceding Chris in death are her parents: Joseph J. and Johanna Junia.The family will receive friends 3:00 – 7:00 pm Monday, August 24, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.A funeral mass will be 10:00 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave. Mentor, OH. 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org
