News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Runyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine L. Runyon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine L. Runyon Obituary
A celebration of life for Christine L. Runyon, age 55, of Mentor, will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Mrs. Runyon was the daughter of Donald and Clara Lafleur, born on October 4, 1963, in Euclid, Ohio. She passed away March 31, 2019, at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. Christine enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was fond of home décor projects and making holidays spectacular. Her greatest accomplishment was creating a wonderful home for her family. Christine is survived by her husband, James P. Runyon; son, Gage Daniel James (Kristen) Runyon; grandchildren, Tristen Jared James Runyon, Nathan Daniel Craig Runyon, and Aiden Robert Clyde Runyon; father, Donald Lafleur; step-mother, Shirley Lafleur; brother, Mark (Trish) Lafleur; brothers-in-law, Clyde (Amy) Runyon, Tommy (Jacquelyn) Runyon and Bill (Jeanie) Runyon. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Christine was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Lafleur. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James P. Runyon, to benefit Tristen, Aiden and Nathan Runyon, c/o of Runyon & Sons Roofing, 8745 Munson Road, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now