Christine "Tina" M. Downey, 72, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born June 9, 1947, in Dayton, KY, the daughter of the late Albert and Ann (Madden) Carson. She married her late husband, Dennis P. Downey, in 1966. During their 53 years of marriage, they lived in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, and New York before settling down permanently in Northeastern Ohio for the last 48 years. Christine lit up every room she entered and had a friend wherever she went. This was proven by her countless friends in multiple states, especially from her past places of employment. She was known for her sense of humor, infectious laugh, and generous heart. She held her family extremely close to her heart and believed that family extended beyond a bloodline. She cherished the moments when everyone could come together for family events, and was warm and inviting to even the most extended members. Christine was retired from JC Penney and worked for Lowes Home Improvement for the last 15 years. She was an avid jewelry maker and would give you the necklace she was wearing if you simply mentioned that you liked it. She loved reading and was an enthusiastic member of her book club, and was once an instrumental part of her church, Celebration Lutheran. Christine was a loving mother to Tammy (Rick Gillenwater); grandmother to Matt (Kelli); step-grandmother to Ashley Gillenwater (Alex Smith), Christopher Gillenwater (Autumn Joles), and Halle Gillenwater; sister to Marina Carson Eger (Todd); and brothers, Christopher "Kit" Carson (Joan) and Albert Carson, Jr. (Carol). She adored her eight great-grandchildren and was excited to greet the ninth this coming August. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, most notably, retired SSG Kristian Eger, who was very special to her. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters, Daphne Moore (Jerry) and Stephanie Michels. The family requests that, in place of flowers, memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The family will be holding a celebration of life later in the summer. www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald from May 6 to May 10, 2020.