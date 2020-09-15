1/1
Christine Marie Pietrzyk
1961 - 2020
Christine Marie Pietrzyk, 59, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born June 2, 1961, in Cleveland. Christine was the loving sister of Maryann Feldman; beloved by her cousins and family; and a friend to many people whose life she touched. Christine was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Henry W. and Bertha L. (nee Krwanek) Pietrzyk. Private family services will be held post-COVID. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Great Cleveland Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 2012 W. 25th St., #705, Cleveland, OH 44113. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
