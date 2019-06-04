|
Christine Skiba (nee: Young), age 82, formerly of Chardon, passed away at Altercare of Alliance on June 3, 2019.She was born February 27, 1937, in the community of Torchlight in Lawrence County, KY to Alfred and Goldie (nee: Fugett) Young. In 1961, she married Alex Skiba in Chester Township. Together, they lived on the family farm in Chardon, where they raised their three children. Christine was an avid gardener, growing both flowers and vegetables. She had quite the green thumb! She loved to cook and enjoyed being a home maker. She was also an animal lover, with dogs being her favorite. Christine’s greatest joy, though, were her children, for whom she lived for. Survivors include her children, Mark Skiba of Springfield, Kimberly Skiba of Columbus, and Karen Skiba of Alliance; and sister, Roberta Raybuck of Mentor. Christine is also survived by various nieces and nephews, including special niece, Mary Ann Skiba of Chardon. She was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents; sister, Margaret Vance; and brother, Joe Young. Visitation will take place Saturday, June 8, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio. Burial will follow at Montville Township Cemetery. Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 5, 2019