Christopher D. Markgraf, age 53, of Madison, passed away August 9, 2019, at Hospice of the Western Reserve, Cleveland, with loving family by his side.
Born August 8, 1966, the son of Dennis C. and Grace (Hedrick) Markgraf.
Chris loved watching all of the Cleveland sports teams, playing his guitar and hanging with his close friends, and his beloved dog, Emma.
Survivors are his children, David Markgraf, of Madison, and Katie Markgraf, of Virginia; grandchildren, Tibby and Atticus; mother, Grace Markgraf, of Madison; siblings, Dennis (Cheryl) Markgraf, Jr., of Madison, Susie (Phil Drake) Markgraf, of Madison, Stacey (Mark) Babic, of Painesville; nephews and nieces, Ryan, Brandon, Aaron, Presley, and Piper.
He is preceded in death by father, Dennis C. Markgraf, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Lawrence Sr. and Jean (Campbell) Markgraf; maternal grandparents, Arthur C. and Emily (Goforth) Hedrick.
Celebration of Life from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019. Family and Friends may gather at Dennis and Cheryl's house, 2362 Haines Rd., Madison.
Contributions may be made to the family c/o Walker Funeral Home, 828 Sherman St., P.O. Box 349, Geneva, Ohio 44041.
cawalkerfuneralhomegeneva.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 13, 2019