Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home
828 Sherman St.
Geneva, OH 44041
(440) 466-1108
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis and Cheryl's house
2362 Haines Rd.
Madison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Markgraf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher David Markgraf


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher David Markgraf Obituary
Christopher D. Markgraf, age 53, of Madison, passed away August 9, 2019, at Hospice of the Western Reserve, Cleveland, with loving family by his side.
Born August 8, 1966, the son of Dennis C. and Grace (Hedrick) Markgraf.
Chris loved watching all of the Cleveland sports teams, playing his guitar and hanging with his close friends, and his beloved dog, Emma.
Survivors are his children, David Markgraf, of Madison, and Katie Markgraf, of Virginia; grandchildren, Tibby and Atticus; mother, Grace Markgraf, of Madison; siblings, Dennis (Cheryl) Markgraf, Jr., of Madison, Susie (Phil Drake) Markgraf, of Madison, Stacey (Mark) Babic, of Painesville; nephews and nieces, Ryan, Brandon, Aaron, Presley, and Piper.
He is preceded in death by father, Dennis C. Markgraf, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Lawrence Sr. and Jean (Campbell) Markgraf; maternal grandparents, Arthur C. and Emily (Goforth) Hedrick.
Celebration of Life from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019. Family and Friends may gather at Dennis and Cheryl's house, 2362 Haines Rd., Madison.
Contributions may be made to the family c/o Walker Funeral Home, 828 Sherman St., P.O. Box 349, Geneva, Ohio 44041.
cawalkerfuneralhomegeneva.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now