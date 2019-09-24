Home

Christopher E. (Booger) Brueggeman

It’s been 7 years since we lost you. So much has changed! Like the fact that you now have SEVEN grandchildren!! You would be so proud of the father and husband Steven has become, Jeremy is now the head chef of an amazing brewery, Jessica is now a talented licensed Cosmetologist, Poppy is the rock of the family and while Pam misses you tremendously everyday you would be proud of the independent woman she has become. While we have all been able to move on we still hear your words in our hearts with the lessons you taught us. Tell Gammy we love and miss her dearly but we’re comforted knowing she is with you. Love Always, Poppy, Pam, Steven & Sunshine, Jeremy, Jessica & James & (Grandchildren) Autum, Dominic, Alizabeth, Ellisa, Sophia, Dakota & Mika
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
