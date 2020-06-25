Private Funeral Mass for Christopher Martin Wenzler, 52, of University Heights will be held at Church of the GESU, 2470 Miramar Blvd., University Heights. (The Mass will be streamed via Facebook Live on the funeral home’s Facebook page.) Christopher passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 7, 1967, in Seattle, Wash., he was a resident of Cuyahoga County for more than 30 years, living in Cleveland before moving to University Heights. Christopher was a 1990 graduate of John Carroll University, a member of COSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), and John Carroll Athletic Hall of Fame, and had mentored thousands of JCU students. Christopher was the beloved husband of 28 years to Melissa R. (nee Rettew) Wenzler; loving father of Madeline E. Wenzler and Oliver M. Wenzler; dearest son of Martin and Susan (nee Brown) Wenzler; brother of Amy (Mauri) Winegardner and Paul (Molly) Wenzler; son-in-law of Sarah Rettew; brother-in-law of Elizabeth (Chris) Thompson; and uncle of Cate, Anna, Peter, August, Matthew, Katie and Abby. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Rettew. Due to COVID-19, family and friends of Chris are invited to participate in a Celebration of Life Car Processional at 3 p.m. Sunday at John Carroll University (Please enter at the Belvoir Road entrance.) In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chris Wenzler Memorial Fund to support John Carroll students traveling on Immersion trips. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.