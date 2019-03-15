|
Christopher Scott Pierce, age 38, of Castle Shannon, Pennsylvania, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Claire Hospital in Pittsburgh, while surrounded by his family. Chris was the son of Dr. Robert and Katherine (Cox) Pierce.A 1998 graduate of Notre Dame Cathedral Latin High School, Chris went on to attend Point Park University in Pittsburgh. There, he studied film and screenwriting, following his long-held passion for movies and character development. As an employee of Best Buy, Chris worked on the Geek Squad, leveraging his natural talent for computers and consumer electronics. He was chosen by Best Buy to introduce technology to underprivileged students in Pittsburgh and often volunteered his time.Christopher closely followed Cleveland sports, especially the Indians. He always looked forward to attending the home opener, playoff and World Series games with his father. He collected Cleveland sports and movie memorabilia. He shared his love of sports, games and movies with many of his friends.He is survived by his parents, Dr. Robert and Katherine Pierce; his brother, Dr. Johnathan (Dr. Danielle) Pierce; sister, Katie Pierce; niece, Evie; and godson nephew, Lucas.A Memorial Service to celebrate Chris’ life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Painesville United Methodist Church, 71 North Park Place in Painesville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the , Cleveland Indian’s Charities, or the Painesville United Methodist Church Food Bank.The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. Online obituary and guestbook at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019