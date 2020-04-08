|
|
Chuck Lewis, age 73, of Eastlake, passed away March 28, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on October 2, 1946. A devoted husband, father, papa, uncle, and dear friend, Chuck will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a man of many talents who loved to create. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and earned a Purple Heart during the Vietnam War. His greatest joy in life was his family. He will be remembered for his devotion, strong will, and infectious laugh. Chuck had the uncanny ability to make a lasting impression on everyone he met and will forever live on in our hearts. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Lewis (nee Rieck); daughters, Erica Boyd and Emily (David) Miller; grandchildren, Colin, Payton and Evan Boyd, Avery, Sofia and Taylor Miller; and brother, Ralph Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Betty Lewis; in-laws, Joe and Marie Rieck; son-in-law, Douglas Boyd; brother, Douglas Lewis; and sister-in-law, Connie Lewis. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit monreal.com to share your condolence or a memory with Chuck’s family.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020