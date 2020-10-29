Chuck Schnoor passed away Tuesday, October 27 after battling complications with liver disease. He was born in Cleveland, OH on August 10, 1952.Chuck graduated from Eastlake North High School and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He worked hard as a road construction laborer, inspector and eventually retired as the Construction Coordinator for the City of Hudson, OH. Chuck was a beloved father, brother, uncle, papa and friend to many. He had a magnetic personality, immediately making you feel you had known him forever. He loved music and felt most at home out on Lake Erie on his boat, the “Janie,” tubing with the kids, or taking a cruise. In his passing he will be reunited with his wife Jane, who died in 2005, and parents Warren and Madge.He is survived by his daughter, Cricket and son-in-law, Geof; his sister, Kathy; brothers, John and Danny; “granddaughter” Bella; his girlfriend, Sheila; his nieces, and many other loved ones all part of Chuck's family. Funeral services Wednesday November 4 at 10:00 AM at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E. 185 St. where the family will receive friends Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 PM. Interment All Souls Cemetery. (MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND PLEASE OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING)