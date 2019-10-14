Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Clara A. Glaser

Clara A. Glaser Obituary
Clara A. Glaser, 84, of Westerville, Ohio died October 10, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born June 1, 1935 to the late Marion and Sarah Barbour in Willoughby, Ohio. Clara graduated from Case Western Reserve and was a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed her ladies night out with friends, book club and activities with her Condo group. She is survived by her loving husband, David; children, Michael D. Glaser, Dawn Broderick and Paul E. A. Glaser. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
