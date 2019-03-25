Home

Clara Emma (Carlson) Kunc

Clara Emma Kunc (Carlson), age 77, of Mentor, passed away March 23, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House of the Hospice of the Western Reserve.She was born February 17, 1942 in Painesville, Ohio. She had lived in Painesville until 1975 when she moved to Mentor. She had been employed at the Lake County National Bank in Painesville and since then took pride in being a homemaker and raising her two daughters.Clara enjoyed flowers of all kinds, especially daisies. She also enjoyed decorating her home for the different holidays. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert Kunc; daughters, Heidi Kunc and Holly (Shane) Day; grandchildren, Brittni, Lilli, Logan and Kaden. She also leaves her brothers, Mickey Nakels and Karl Carlson.She was preceded in death by her brother, Wally; and sister, Edith.Private graveside services were held at Mentor Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935, or at www.hospicewr.orgArrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
