Clare R. Owens, 88, of Mentor on the Lake, died April 8, 2020, at Salida Woods Assisted Living. He was born November 9, 1931, in Johnstown, PA. Clare worked as a long time supervisor for Vending Distribution and Services. His hobbies were working on cars, reading and watching westerns. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and neighbors. Clare was a long time Steelers fan. Survivors are his children, Janet (Timothy) Morris, Theodore Fredriks, Kyle (Claudia) Fredriks and Kim (Lawrence) Donnelly; grandchildren, Halle (Michael) Land, Timothy Morris, Deanna, Kyle II, Claire, Mary Catherine and Cory Fredriks, Risa Orlosky, and Drew and Grant Donnelly; great-granddaughter, Brianna Land; and his brother, Kerm Owens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janey; parents, Milford and Netty Owens; and sisters, Vivian Thomas, Audrey Kiefer, and Bertha Bremer; and his brother, Bub Owens. Private family services will be held with interment at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
