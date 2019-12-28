Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Abner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence ð ‡‹utchâ€ Abner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence ð ‡‹utchâ€ Abner Obituary
Clarence “Butch” Abner, 75, of Madison, died December 26, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born March 16, 1944 in Hamilton, OH.Butch was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during Vietnam. He worked at Euclid Inc. for many years and retired from Mold Masters. Butch was one of a kind and all around a good guy.Survivors are his wife, Virginia “Ginny”; daughters, Michelle Salloum, and Stephanie (Steve) Roque; step daughters, Lisa March and Pam Malinowski; grandchildren, Isabella, Brian, Devin, Hannah, Chris and Michael; siblings, Darlene (Blaine) Dubrock, Judy (Dorsey) Short, and Sam (Jan) Abner; brother in law, August (Pat) Bruno; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Erskine Abner and Virginia Yingling; and his step sons, Desales and Vince Rowan.A funeral service for Butch will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In memory of Butch, contributions may be made to the Divine Living of Madison, 2358 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH 44057. Send flowers and offer condolences atwww.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -