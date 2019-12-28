|
Clarence “Butch” Abner, 75, of Madison, died December 26, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born March 16, 1944 in Hamilton, OH.Butch was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during Vietnam. He worked at Euclid Inc. for many years and retired from Mold Masters. Butch was one of a kind and all around a good guy.Survivors are his wife, Virginia “Ginny”; daughters, Michelle Salloum, and Stephanie (Steve) Roque; step daughters, Lisa March and Pam Malinowski; grandchildren, Isabella, Brian, Devin, Hannah, Chris and Michael; siblings, Darlene (Blaine) Dubrock, Judy (Dorsey) Short, and Sam (Jan) Abner; brother in law, August (Pat) Bruno; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Erskine Abner and Virginia Yingling; and his step sons, Desales and Vince Rowan.A funeral service for Butch will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In memory of Butch, contributions may be made to the Divine Living of Madison, 2358 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH 44057. Send flowers and offer condolences atwww.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019