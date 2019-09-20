|
Clarence A. "Butch" Lauderback Jr., 82, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Nov. 17, 1936, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 71 years. Butch was a member of Willoughby Eagles Aerie 2300, and Palmer Roberts American Legion Post 214 in Willoughby. He was very active in softball, was an ASA/OSHAA umpire for 46 years, and served as a scheduler and President for the Northeast Umpires Association for more than 35 years. Butch had played fast pitch and slow pitch softball for great teams. He was a member of the Willoughby Union Rangers Baseball team and was All GCC Conference Shortstop, played Class A baseball in Cleveland and had major league try-outs with the Washington Senators and Cleveland Indians. Butch was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame and received the John Nagy Award. He was also an avid golfer and played in the Monday Skin League at Lost Nation Golf Course. Mr. Lauderback had worked for the A&P Tea Company for 28 years and the Willoughby-Eastlake Schools for 18 years, prior to retiring. Butch was the beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara A. (nee Manning) Lauderback; loving father of Deborah L. (Randy) Smith, Susan M. (Paul) Vince, John G. Lauderback and Daniel C. Lauderback; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Michael, Ashley, Katie, Jaime, Rachel and Valerie; great-grandfather of Killian, Alaya, Tristian and Tessa; and uncle of Lisa, Sherri, Dennis, Jack, Larry, Maria, Vincent and Joe. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bobby" Lauderback; parents, Clarence A. and Phyllis (nee Mueller) Lauderback; brother, Donald L. Lauderback; and nephews, Joe, Jim and Jimmy. Private family services were held. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019