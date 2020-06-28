Clarence “Lee” Johnson II age 55, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at home. He was born February 1, 1965 in Painesville, OH to Clarence Lee Johnson and AnnaBell (Brown). He married Holly Ann (Bobish) on October 6, 2012.Lee was very skilled in HVAC, but it didn’t matter what the task was, he was a man of many skills. He was very hardworking, honest, independent, strong and caring; the true meaning of a man. Spending time with his wife and children brought a lot of joy to his life. Lee enjoyed chopping wood, bonfires, camping, his animals and loved to see people smile.He is survived by his wife, Holly; daughter, Kara Johnson; step-son, Scott Murdock; sisters: Jo-Ann (Calvin) Brady, Melinda Burk and Joyce Hutton; nieces: Melissa Boggs, Charlea (Jeremy) Wyatt, Sarah (Todd) Perry, Amanda Brady, Angelina, Daniella and Giavanna Bobish; nephews: Rocky Hutton, Allan Burk and John Bobish; mother-in-law, Joann (Carl) Andreano; brother-in-law, Daniel (Nicole) Bobish. Lee was preceded in death by his parents.Friends will be received 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1st at the funeral home. Pastor David Green will be officiating. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid 19, wear masks, and keep social distance. Final Resting Place will be Fairview Memorial Park in Madison.Condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.