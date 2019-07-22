A memorial service for Clarence V. Cameron, will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Concord Village Nursing and Rehab Center in the Activity Room, 10955 Capital Parkway, Concord Township, Ohio.Clarence was born April 7, 1928 in Kirtland to Lawrence S. and Emma (Pickett) Cameron. He passed away July 21, 2019 in Concord Township.Clarence served in the U. S. Army. He was a life-time Lake County resident and was employed by the Ohio Rubber Company for many years, retiring in 1988. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, and restoring antique tractors. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandson, Patrick, and his beloved dogs. He leaves behind his faithful companion, Rex.Clarence is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norine R. (Martin) Cameron; daughters, Linda (Larry) Legg and Sally (Sam) Shelby; grandchildren, Patrick Shelby, Crystal (LeShawn) Brown, and Matt Shelby; great-grandchildren, Leyla Brown and Carter Brown; nieces, Diane (Don) Wayner, Doreen (Ron) Bates, and Sharon Mackey; nephews, Don (Mary Ellen) Mackey and Mark Mackey; and brother, Ken (Carol) Cameron.He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Florence Williams and Lenore Horvath; and brothers, Larry Cameron and Jerry Cameron.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to: Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110, or Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077. Published in News-Herald on July 23, 2019