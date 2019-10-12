|
|
Claude I. (Jack) Jackson, age 81, of Mentor, passed away October 11, 2019. He was born in East Cleveland on June 14, 1938, to the late John and Sarah Jackson (Logan).He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Claude is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Barbara Jackson (Beal), children Linda (Richard) Collins and Robert Jackson. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Interment to be followed at Acacia Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Jack can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019