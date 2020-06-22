Clemie Chilton, age 81, of Mentor, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was born in Portage, PA, on March 8, 1939, to the late Paul and Kathleen Chapman.She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a proud parishioner at St. Noel Catholic Church for many years. Clemie enjoyed and dedicated many years as a Real Estate Agent.Clemie is survived by her daughter, Debra (Bill) Gutowski; her grandchildren: Nick (Nicole) Laccheo, Jacqulyn (Shane) Vachet, Stephanie (Chuck) Miserendio, and Joseph Gutowski; her great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Charlie, Max and Olivia.She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Harry J. Chilton; and son, Adam Chilton.A private entombment will take place for the immediate family at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.